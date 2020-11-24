Godfall is Down to $60 If You Want a Next-Gen Game Without Next-Gen Pricing

Godfall Image : Gearbox Publishing

Godfall | $60 | Amazon



Hey, r emember Godfall? That’s the “ looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 less than two weeks ago, though it already feels like its been five years . Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $60 already. Now hold on, $60 doesn’t sound like a deal, right? That’s the price of a normal game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players . Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. I f nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to three weeks ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.