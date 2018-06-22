Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whenever I go back to my parents’ house for family get-togethers, Gobblet is our game of choice, at least until we start drinking and playing Cards Against Humanity. It’s like Tic-Tac-Toe, if Tic-Tac-Toe involved strategy, memory, and could take over 15 minutes per game. It rarely dips below $20, so you should buy it today.

