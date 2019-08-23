Photo: Goal Zero

Goal Zero has been turning out camp-friendly power and lighting solutions for years, and their Labor Day sale is a rare chance to save on four of their best products.



Yeti 1400 Lithium: a massive lithium power bank with two AC outlets, USB-C Power Delivery, and the ability to charge a smartphone 70 times, run a refrigerator for nearly a day, or power a small LCD TV for 14 hours, making it perfect for tailgating. You can also add solar panels to extend its life. Priced at $1,440, down from $1,800.

Sherpa 100 AC: A portable, airline-approved battery pack with USB-C, Qi wireless charging, and an AC outlet. It’s the AC outlet that sets it apart from the Sherpa 100 PD, which we wrote about here. Priced at $240 from the usual $300, and matched at Amazon.

Nomad 7 Plus: A foldable, 7W solar panel that you can attach to the outside of a backpack to charge your phone while you hike or camp. Down to $80 from the usual $100.

Lighthouse 400: A 400 lumen electric lantern that can also recharge your phone, and includes a hand crank to allow you to recharge the battery in the backcountry. Down to $56 from $70, and matched at Amazon.