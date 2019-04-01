Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $15 less than usual using promo code KINJA15.



Because Buffy knows buying a comforter sight unseen is unsettling to say the least, they offer a 30-night commitment-free trial. That means that you won’t actually be charged for your purchase until the 30 days are up. But rest assured, once you are charged, the $15 discount will be applied accordingly.