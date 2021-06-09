It's all consuming.
Go Super Saiyan With This Sailor Moon Doll or Something, I Don't Know I Don't Watch Anime

My all-time favorite character has got to be Sailor Sadala

Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Doll | $55 | Premium Bandai

This doll is a carefully made replica of the the first Sailor Moon doll from 28 years ago released alongside Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie. That’s the one with Goku’s dad right? Anyway this doll and comes with a moon kaleido scope which fits in her hand. Fans who grew up with the original toy or new fans enjoying the doll for the first time can relieve their childhood memories or create new ones. Pre-order today for $55 at Premium Bandai.

