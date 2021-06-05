Wear Your Hair Straight or Wavy With This $15 Style House Professional Straightener and Accessory Kit

Style House Ceramic Straightener with Accessory Kit Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Style House Ceramic Straightener with Accessory Kit | $15 | MorningSave

Ever since I figured out how to give myself wavy hair with a straightener, I’m obsessed. I know a lot of people have been using straighteners to curl for a while, but I’m behind ok? It feels like witchcraft for those of us that are new to it.

This Style House ceramic straightener can be used to make your hair stick straight or give you a head full of curls. It heats from 140 to 450 degrees F for any hair type and has a swivel cord for ease of use.

In addition to a ceramic straightener in red or black, you’ll get an accessory kit that includes a comb attachment for holding your hair in place as you straighten. It also has a mat/bag for storing it all, and— my favorite— a holder to prop up your still hot straightener. Nothing more annoying than accidentally burning something you set your straightener down on! Except maybe accidentally burning yourself. Ouch.

Oh yeah, and did I mention the price for this? Get the whole set with a red straightener or in black for just $15 over at MorningSave right now!