Go on Countless Adventures With These Figures of Halo and His Roommate Bruce for $17

Halo 4" “World of Halo” Two Figure Pack | $17 | Amazon

Wow! The iconic duo in toy form at last! Halo is one of the most influential video game protagonists and has been since he came to the scene nearly 20 years ago. Though we all know he’d never have been able to take on all the bad aliens without the help of his best friend, Bruce. Each hero comes equipped with their iconic weapons. Halo has his one of a kind paintball gun while Bruce casts spells with his magic wand. Both figures are fully articulated for maximum playability and posing possibility. Y ou will be able to recreate the famous moment from the second game when Halo gets down on one knee, but Bruce refuses his proposal—asserting that while he cares about Halo, he likes what they have as friends.