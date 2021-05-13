It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

Go Nuts on Home Projects with $100 off Ryobi’s 6-Tool Combo Kit, Now $221

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Save
Alerts
Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit | $221 | Home Depot
Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit | $221 | Home Depot
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit | $221 | Home Depot

If you have a stack of DIY home projects and repairs piling up and don’t have the tools to get ‘em all done, here’s an easy way to get equipped for nearly everything. Ryobi’s cordless six-tool combo kit comes with an impact driver, drill/driver, multi-tool, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light, along with two battery packs, a charger, 60-piece drill-drive kit, and tool bag.

Advertisement

All of that can be yours for $221 at Home Depot right now, a savings of $100 off the list price.

G/O Media may get a commission
Caliper CBD
Exclusive for new customers
Caliper CBD
Use the promo code KINJATEN