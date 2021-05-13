Go Nuts on Home Projects with $100 off Ryobi’s 6-Tool Combo Kit, Now $221

Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit | $221 | Home Depot



If you have a stack of DIY home projects and repairs piling up and don’t have the tools to get ‘em all done, here’s an easy way to get equipped for nearly everything. Ryobi’s cordless six-tool combo kit comes with an impact driver, drill/driver, multi-tool, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light, along with two battery packs, a charger, 60-piece drill-drive kit, and tool bag.

All of that can be yours for $221 at Home Depot right now, a savings of $100 off the list price.