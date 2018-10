Graphic: Shep McAllister

Massholes can take the comments to defend Dunkin’ all they want, but Krispy Kreme makes the best chain donuts around, and that’s especially true when they’re still warm off the line. If you’re in agreement, you can grab a $50 digital gift card for $40 on Amazon right now with promo code DONUT10.