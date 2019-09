Screenshot: Kotaku

Super Mario Maker 2 has enough Nintendo-crafted Mario levels to be worth its $60 MSRP, and the endless ecosystem of player-created levels is one of the most creative spaces in all of gaming. If you were holding out for a deal though, you can grab a copy on eBay today for $47.