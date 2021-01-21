Go Huge with an 85" Hisense 4K LED TV, Now $300 off

Hisense 85” H65 Series LED 4K TV Image : Andrew Hayward

Hisense 85” H65 Series LED 4K TV | $1,400 | Best Buy



If you’ve been itching to bring a very large TV into your home, now’s the time: the Super Bowl is only a couple of weeks away, and the big sales are sure to be kicking in all over the place.



Here’s a prime option that’s available now and in stock: Best Buy is slashing $300 off the price of this massive Hisense 85” 4K LED Smart TV, which packs in 8.3 million pixels for a super-crisp Ultra HD picture and supports both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 standards. The Android TV-powered set already has all of the major video apps built in, and while there are only a few reviews on the site so far, they’re all pretty glowing given the 4.8-star average.