Titan VR Experience | $180 | Kiiroo



Everyone has their own way of pursuing pleasure, and the Titan VR Experience is certainly a unique one. By combining a virtual reality headset with a vibrating stroker machine, you can treat yourself to a j.o. session bound to get your rocks off in an immersive simulation like no other. And now, for a limited time, it’s also on sale for $20 less than its usual $200 price tag—bringing your checkout total to $180—shipping included.



Employing nine built-in bullets, the vibrator itself is equipped with a no-slip grip, a real-feel sleeve, and touch-sensitive pads for commanding vibration patterns or even taking control of your partner’s device for one-on-one play. The headset is also designed specifically for adult content, thanks to its 42mm lenses intended to eliminate distortion and maximize picture quality and size, for only the best viewing experience. Over 4,000 adult films are compatible with the Titan, so you’ll never run out of material to enjoy. Each Titan VR Experience kit includes water-based lube and toy cleaner so that you can slop it up and wipe it down thereafter.



Let your curiosity get the best of you, and order a Titan VR Experience while it’s on sale. Who knows when the next virtual reality masturbation system savings opportunity will be?

