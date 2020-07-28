It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get off 100% With 69% off the Better Love Better Touch Vibrator, Today Only

Gabe Carey
Better Love Better Touch Vibe | $20 | Ella Paradis
Better Love Better Touch Vibe | $20 | Ella Paradis

If there’s one thing I’ve learned working for this website it’s that everyone loves masturbating and finding a good deal. Today, Ella Paradis has combined the two, slashing the price of the Better Love Better Touch vibrator by 69% (nice). With the press of a single button, you’ll reach that orgasm without hassle. Perfect for quarantine sexy times, this vibe is approved for use with water-based lubes and, according to the description “is easy to clean with soap and water.” For a fuss-free self-fuck, pick one up for yourself while it’s $44 off.

