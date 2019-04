Graphic: Erica Offutt

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Every well-organized person needs a good label maker, and this Brother P-Handy Touch is down to its lowest price of $10 todau. It has the capabilities to print nine fonts, 10 frames, and more than 210 symbols.

These deals usually don’t last long, so pick one up before they’re gone. Just be warned: label makers are addictive.