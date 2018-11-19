Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Are you still opening room-temperature wine with one of those old twisty corkscrews? How pedestrian. Sip wine like the sophisticate you are with this Oster electric wine opener and chiller, now just $24 for both.

The set looks sleek enough to be highly regarded by sommeliers and casual winos alike. Plus, it’s completely wireless, so you can charge up before the festivities and then display your chilly bottles anywhere in your home when guests arrive to wine and dine. These are likely to be in high demand for upcoming holiday parties, so act quickly to get yours; don’t come whining to us if you miss out.

