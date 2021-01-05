Go Contactless and Shop Fastest With 15 Days of Walmart+ Free

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart

Shopping in-store just got easy, fast, and contactless with Walmart+, the new membership from Walmart. With benefits from mobile scan & go, which lets you use your phone to do everything in-store—from scanning items as you go to paying for your purchases—you can save time and have a contract-free in-person shopping trip. Other benefits include free home deliveries from your store*, free next-day and two-day shipping** on items from Walmart.com – no order minimum required, and member prices on fuel. You can try them all for free with a 15-day trial. Just sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Excludes oversized, freight, & Marketplace items.