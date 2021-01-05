It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Go Contactless and Shop Fastest With 15 Days of Walmart+ Free

Walmart
Filed to:Sponsored
SponsoredKinja DealsDealsWalmart DealsWalmart+DailyOverride
19
Save
Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart
Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart
Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart
Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart
Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart
Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart

Advertisement

Shopping in-store just got easy, fast, and contactless with Walmart+, the new membership from Walmart. With benefits from mobile scan & go, which lets you use your phone to do everything in-store—from scanning items as you go to paying for your purchases—you can save time and have a contract-free in-person shopping trip. Other benefits include free home deliveries from your store*, free next-day and two-day shipping** on items from Walmart.com – no order minimum required, and member prices on fuel. You can try them all for free with a 15-day trial. Just sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

*$35 minimum. Restrictions apply.

**Excludes oversized, freight, & Marketplace items.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter