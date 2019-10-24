It's all consuming.
Go Big And Stay Home With a 75" 4K TV For $750

Shep McAllister
Sceptre 75" 4K TV | $750 | Walmart
Graphic: Shep McAllister
If size is the most important consideration in your hierarchy of new TV needs, Walmart’s running a pretty fantastic deal on a really big TV today.

While it does have a 4K panel and support for HDR10, it’s seemingly one of the few TVs you can buy today without built-in smart apps. But that being said, you can always plug a 4K-compatible streaming dongle into one of its four HDMI ports for the same effect. With most TVs seemingly settling on just three HDMI connections, I’ll take an extra one over built-in apps in a heartbeat.

So no, it’s not the best TV, or the smartest, or the one with the deepest blacks. But it’s jaw droppingly big, and one of the cheapest TVs of its size that we’ve ever seen at $750. 75 inches might not seem that much bigger than 65", but it actually represents a 33% increase in screen size. Compared to a 55" set, it’s nearly 86% larger! The Super Bowl party is going to be at your house, is what I’m saying. 

Shep McAllister
