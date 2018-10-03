Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of new TV needs, here’s as good a deal as you’ll see.



This 75" RCA is the barest of barebones sets. While it does have 4K support, it lacks HDR, and even built-in smart apps. But you can always plug in a 4K-compatible streaming dongle for the same effect, and at just $900 (including the mandatory $50 freight shipping charge), it’s one of the cheapest 75" sets we’ve ever seen.

Don’t need to go quite that big? The 55" version of the same set is down to $260, and a 65" RCA is also down to $420.