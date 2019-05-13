Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

You need to buy trash bags anyway, so when you can get the good ones—you know, the ones that actually won’t rip and spill garbage all over your living room during your walk out to your dupster—on sale, you might as well.



$11 is actually a pretty good price for 80 Glad ForceFlex Plus bags, and a 25% clippable coupon makes the deal even better. Just be sure to use Subscribe & Save to maximize your savings, and get this deal before it gets swept into the trash bin of deal history.