Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

An essential part of any suburban parent’s road trip kit, this Coleman rooftop cargo carrier is waterproof, large enough for a couple of big suitcases, and can even attach to your car without a roof rack. And at $60 with promo code KINJACOLE, it costs less than a tank of gas for your Chrysler Pacifica or Honda Pilot or whatever.