Glue Your Eyeballs To a Hisense TV for as Low as $150 From Best Buy, 4K Models Starting at $280

Hisense TVs Image : Hisense

Hisense TVs | Best Buy

March Madness starts Thursday—and you know what else is happening Thursday? The dang Snyder Cut comes out. So now matter what kind of person you are, be it a hoops fan or someone who thinks Justice League needed to be 4 hours long, you might be thinking about upgrading your TV to something with a bit more pizzaz. And for those on a budget, there are few better places to start than with a Hisense.

Advertisement

You may not have heard of it a few years ago, but Hisense is one of the most prominent TV manufacturers on the market, and its offerings range from 32" 720p displays to massive 4K QLEDs, all of which run on the Android TV operating system. Just sign in to your Google account and you’re all set. Some models even have premium features like Dolby Vision HDR and Google Assistant, saving you the trouble of typing long passwords and instead letting you speak your queries into the remote itself.

Leading into one of the biggest basketball events of the year, a large swath of the Hisense TV selection is on sale, for a limited time, starting at a mere $150 for that aforementioned H55 standard HD model. For a mere $80 more, you can step it up to a 43" 1080p full HD set discounted to $230. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, you might as well go big and cop this 55" H65 series screen for $350, or max out your home theater setup with the Best Buy-exclusive 70" version for $550. No matter your video quality standards (or available square footage at home), there’s something for everyone in Best Buy’s Hisense sale.