It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Glow Recipe's Glow Together Gift Set Is Perfect For Your Skin-Obsessed Friend and Your Pockets

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon Deals
56
Save
Glow Recipe Glow Together Set | $34 | Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe Glow Together Set | $34 | Glow Recipe
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set | $34 | Glow Recipe

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Essential Sneakerhead Starter Pack, According to Outfitgrid's Dennis Todisco

We Love the Dongle, Don’t We Folks? The Best USB-C Hubs to Get Your Laptop Back to the Basics

Aukey's 21W USB-C Car Charger Supports Switch, iPads, and More, Only $9

Monday's Best Deals: Apple Watch SE and Series 6, Buy 2 Get 1 Free Games, LED Ring Light, Glow Recipe Gift Set, Thanksgiving Decor Sale, and More