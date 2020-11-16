Glow Recipe's Glow Together Gift Set Is Perfect For Your Skin-Obsessed Friend and Your Pockets

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set | $34 | Glow Recipe
Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?