Glow Recipe's Glow Together Gift Set Is Perfect For Your Skin-Obsessed Friend and Your Pockets

Glow Recipe Glow Together Set | $34 | Glow Recipe

Check the gift for your skincare-obsessed friend off your list with a Glow Recipe Glow Together Set for a decent $34. It includes their famous Watermelon Sleeping Mask as well as the Watermelon G low Ultra Fine Mist. The sleeping mask is made with watermelon extract and hyaluronic acid to moisturize your face overnight for a dewy glow the next morning. The Ultra Fine Mist does great as a midday toner, to refresh your face throughout the day and cut a bit of oil, keeping your face cool, calm, and collected. Plus, it smells like Jolly Ranchers. What are you waiting for?