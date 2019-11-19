Give'r's Incredible 4 Season Gloves Are Down to Just $100

Give’r 4 Season Glove with Wax Coating | $100 | Huckberry

The Give’r 4 Season Glove promise to keep your hands warm, and dry, during even the harshest of winter storms, and right now you can get them for a cool $100. These heavy-duty, waterproof, insulated gloves’ exterior is all leather with Thinsulate lining on the interior.

Advertisement

According to Give’r, these gloves will keep you safe even if you grab a “burning log out of a fire” and keep you warm even if you’re i ce fishing in -25 degrees.

For a lot of people, $100 may seem like a lot for a pair of gloves. But from what I’ve experienced with Give’r goods, they’re well worth the price.