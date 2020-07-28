Give Yourself the Gift of Extra Gigs With $40 off This 1TB External Drive From Samsung

Samsung T7 1TB External USB-C Drive Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Samsung T7 1TB External USB-C Drive | $160 | Best Buy

Portable USB drives have lots of benefits, from expanded laptop storage, to serving as backup devices, and making transferring files between devices and carrying your files around with you. They can be pricey, though! Samsung’s drives are dependable and sleek, easily sliding into even small bag pockets, so your data can always be at your side. A 1TB drive would typically cost $200, but right now it’s down to $160 at Best Buy, saving you $40. You’ll also be able to choose from black, blue, or red, depending on your geek chic.