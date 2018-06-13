One of the easiest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Delta two-in-one was ranked as your absolute favorite, and is down to $89 today. We saw it dip to $80 in May, but today’s price is still down a solid chunk from the usual $100. I bought this exact shower head last year, and it’s been worth every penny. You (probably) shower everyday, might as well make it as enjoyable as possible.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.