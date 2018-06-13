One of the easiest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Delta two-in-one was ranked as your absolute favorite, and is down to $89 today. We saw it dip to $80 in May, but today’s price is still down a solid chunk from the usual $100. I bought this exact shower head last year, and it’s been worth every penny. You (probably) shower everyday, might as well make it as enjoyable as possible.