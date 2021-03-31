It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Yourself Some Space With This Big Sale on Hard Drives

Giovanni Colantonio
Up to 24% Off Hard Drives | Amazon
Up to 24% Off Hard Drives | Amazon

Earlier this week, Amazon ran a sale on microSD cards and other tiny storage devices. Now it’s followed that up with a sale on the big boys: hard drives. The retailer has hard drives up to 24% off and you can get some real hefty lads. How big are we talking? Here’s SanDisk’s portable 2TB drive reduced down to $270. If you don’t need a drive you can take on the go and just want something big, here’s WD’s 10TB drive for $152. There are several drives available that are specifically built for PS4 and Xbox as well. For example, here’s a 12TB WD_Black drive that’s compatible with Xbox Series X for $220. There are some cheaper drives in there too if you don’t need quite so much space, so take a look through the offerings and get yourself some space.

