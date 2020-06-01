It's all consuming.
Give Yourself Some Space With Discounts on These Samsung SSDs

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
Up to $80 off Samsung SSDs | Amazon

The more time we spend at home, getting work done on our laptops, the more space we’ll take up on our drives. Sure, there’s cloud storage, but it can get costly and you’re handing off all your data to another party. Having everything on a local drive makes sure you keep control over your files, and that they’re within reach whenever you need them. Right now on Amazon, Samsung has a bunch of SSDs on sale for up to $80 off, so if you’re in need of some storage ASAP, or just like to plan ahead, these drives are worth a peek. This 1TB drive, usually $250, is down to $170 right now, and this 500GB drive is down to just $90.

I’ve been using the 500GB drive with my Mac Mini and iPad Pro for about a year now, and I haven’t had any hiccups. It fits nicely in all of my bags (and even a fanny pack on one impromptu trip), and doesn’t add any noticeable weight. It’s as reliable as it is portable, and when you’re bouncing around between devices, you’ll need a good dose of both.

