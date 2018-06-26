Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s nothing like spending a weekend getting a manicure or relaxing at a spa, but damn do they cost way too much. Bring the spa services home with you with this one-day sale from Amazon. Nail dryers and waxers are perfect for taking care of whatever you need at home, without trekking to a salon or spa and shelling out a bunch of cash. As for the nail drills, I would say stick to those only if you actually know what you’re doing.

