Give Yourself a Nice Upgrade With up To $200 off This HP Pavilion Laptop

HP Pavilion Laptop - 13t-bb000 (8GB RAM)| $530 | HP

HP Pavilion Laptop - 13t-bb000 (16GB RAM)| $580 | HP

Everybody’s laptop starts to go eventually. Whether you’re still hanging onto your old tank from your college days, or your new job just requires a bit more than the computer you bought a few years ago is capable of, finding the right computer to replace it isn’t easy. Once you’ve settled on your platform of choice, you may find narrowing it down based on budget to help out, at least a bit. Even so, good laptops can still be expensive, so a good deal goes a long way.

Right now, you can get up to $200 off HP’s Pavilion Laptop - 13t-bb000 when you buy from HP. The 13.3" laptop typically starts at about $780 for the model with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, but right now it’s down to $530 at HP. If you’d like a slightly more powerful option, for an extra $50, HP will upgrade your RAM to 16GB and throw in some Intel Optane memory, which isn’t quite like having more RAM, but it is supposed to speed things up a bit.