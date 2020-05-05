Give Yourself a New Way to Check Your Recipes With $50 off Google’s Nest Hub

Google Nest Hub Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Google Nest Hub | $80 | B&H Photo

If you’ve found yourself having to manage fumbling through all your cooking utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, it might be time to find a better way to peek at your recipes. While it does plenty more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop your recipes up on a big screen in the kitchen without having to get your phone or tablet dirty. Plus, you can chat with it and it’ll play some tunes while you get your chef on.

Advertisement