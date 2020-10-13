Give Yourself a Little Escape With $20 off These Switch Games

Image : Nintendo

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $20 | Best Buy

Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection | $20 | Best Buy

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Edition | $20 | Best Buy

A good game can help you unwind after a stressful day of slogging through work or just checking Twitter. They can be pricey, though, so it pays to scope out a good deal or two. Right now, Best Buy has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, and Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Edition for $20 each, so take your pick and get your game on. You could even snag all three for the same price as most major titles.

Advertisement