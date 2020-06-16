It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Yourself a Breath of Fresh Air With $70 off This Dyson Air Purifier

Dyson TP02 Air Purifier (Refurbished) | $230 | Newegg
When you were spending most of your day at the office, you probably didn’t have much time at the end of the day to notice all that dust piling up around your apartment. With most of us staying at home, there’s been plenty of time to sweat the small stuff when it comes to cleaning. Still, dusting is one of the least enjoyable parts of cleaning, so why not ease up the process? A good air purifier will do a good job of collecting a decent chunk of the dust you’d otherwise spend your Saturdays wiping off. Dyson’s TP02 air purifier isn’t a bad option, and it’s down $70 to $230 for a refurbished model on Newegg. Don’t get your hopes up, you’ll still have to clean up some dust, but it won’t be as painstaking a process once the Dyson’s all set up.

