Give Yourself a Break With $19 off a New Hydro Flask Growler at REI

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Hydro Flask Growler | $46 | REI

You’d be forgiven for needing a drink with everything going on. But maybe you wanna pack some of your favorite sour (sorry, IPA fans) for a nice walk to your favorite picnic spot. The right growler will let you store a good amount of your favorite beer, and keep it cool until you reach your destination. There’s plenty of growlers to choose from, but right now you can get this one from Hydro Flask at REI for just $46. It only comes in grey, so you won’t get any fancy of the colors Hydro Flask is known for, but you can always bounce over to Etsy and grab a couple stickers to make it your own.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

