It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Give Your Yard Some TLC This Summer with Up to 30% off Greenworks Power Tools

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
347
Save
Illustration for article titled Give Your Yard Some TLC This Summer with Up to 30% off Greenworks Power Tools
Image: Greenworks

Up to 30% Off Greenworks 80V Outdoor Power Tools | Amazon Gold Box

If you’re finding it difficult to wrangle your outdoors areas and untangle the rapid early summer growth that has sprung up all around your home, then now’s the time to upgrade.

Advertisement

Today, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a trio of cordless Greenworks electric outdoors power tools. You can get a Greenworks Pro 21” Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $349, a 30% savings, as well as a Greenworks Pro Brushless Chainsaw for $223 or a Brushless Hedge Trimmer for $240 (20% off each).

All three items come with the battery pack and charger, and these deals will only last for the day!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are Up to $50 off
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Summer Is Here With a Three-Pack of Polarized Sunglasses

Wayfair's 4th of July Sale Brings Some of the Deepest Discounts You've Ever Seen

Get This Beast of a Laptop Bag For Half Off

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening, and What Deals Can You Expect?