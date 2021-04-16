Give Your Xbox Series X/S Some Space With This Seagate 1TB SSD for $187

Xbox Series X Seagate 1TB Hard Drive EMCEUHX46 Image : Newegg

Xbox Series X Seagate 1TB Hard Drive | $187 | Newegg | Use code EMCEUHX46

Look. You are your Xbox Series X (or Series S) need a little space. It’s not you. Well, maybe a little. It’s just that you’ve been playing to many games with it. It’s little hard drive is overwhelmed with the amount of games on it. You’re smothering it. You need to give your Xbox some space to grow and it’s just not going to happen while you’re demanding hours and hours of hang out time with it every day. Luckily, there’s an easy solution to your relationship woes. You can grab a Seagate 1TB SSD that’s designed for the ne w Xboxes for $187. This usually runs for $220, but you’ll get a discount if you use the promo code EMCEUHX46. This will be good for you and your Xbox, I promise. A little space will really repair your relationship. Also, why are you dating your Xbox?