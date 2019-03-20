Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals

In the year 2019, Xbox One controllers still, inexplicably, don’t have rechargeable batteries built in. Luckily, it’s a pretty easy fix with these affordable kits, which include a charging dock and two battery packs that slot into the AA battery compartment on your controllers. Strangely enough, the white model is a little more expensive than the black, but both deals are only available today.

