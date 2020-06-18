Give Your Wrists Some Relief With This $8 Wrist Rest for Keyboards

Rosewill Wrist Rest for Keyboards Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Rosewill Wrist Rest for Keyboards | $8 | Newegg

Our wrists weren’t built to be plopped on top of a keyboard for eight to ten hours every day, yet we tread on. Without giving your wrists a bit of care and the right support, though, you’re bound to end up with at least a bit of strain eventually. A good routine of stretches will go a long way in keeping your wrists and hands feeling good, but having some gear for extra assistance is a good idea, too. If you need a wrist rest to help get used to not resting them directly on your laptop or keyboard, Rosewill has one on Newegg right now for just $8. It won’t solve your RSI troubles, and it isn’t the best means of prevention, but it can come in handy for days when you’re already feeling a little too strained.

