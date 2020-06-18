It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Give Your Wrists Some Relief With This $8 Wrist Rest for Keyboards

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
83
Save
Rosewill Wrist Rest for Keyboards | $8 | Newegg
Rosewill Wrist Rest for Keyboards | $8 | Newegg
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Rosewill Wrist Rest for Keyboards | $8 | Newegg

Our wrists weren’t built to be plopped on top of a keyboard for eight to ten hours every day, yet we tread on. Without giving your wrists a bit of care and the right support, though, you’re bound to end up with at least a bit of strain eventually. A good routine of stretches will go a long way in keeping your wrists and hands feeling good, but having some gear for extra assistance is a good idea, too. If you need a wrist rest to help get used to not resting them directly on your laptop or keyboard, Rosewill has one on Newegg right now for just $8. It won’t solve your RSI troubles, and it isn’t the best means of prevention, but it can come in handy for days when you’re already feeling a little too strained.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Update Your Closet Without Leaving Your House With These Nordstrom Sales

Power Up All Your Devices With an Anker 4-Port USB-C Charger [Exclusive]

Today Is the Last Day to Save Up to 75% on PlayStation Games and Subscriptions

Pleasure Yourself and Someone Else With an Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle