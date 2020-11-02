Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Give Your Wrists Some Relief With $20 off This Standing Desk Converter

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNewegg Deals
125
Save
Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk Converter | $130 | Newegg
Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk Converter | $130 | Newegg
Image: Flexispot
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk Converter | $130 | Newegg

Tired of hunching over your desk while you scroll through your backlog of emails? Your wrists and back are probably tired of it, too. A good standing desk can do wonders for improving your ergonomics, but they can get pretty costly. If you’re on a budget, or just don’t have the space for a big ol’ desk, standing desk converters offer the same benefits as a standing desk, without the price tag. Right now, FlexiSpot’s adjustable height standing desk converter is down from $150 to $130 on Newegg, which is a lot cheaper than any good standing desk you could grab.

Advertisement
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Sony 55" 4K UHD Smart TV
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Oral-B Guide Smart Toothbrush, Anker Charging Accessories, Weighted Blankets, Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition Code, Bidet Attachment, Heated Massage Car Seat Cover, and More

Pack It All up in the Best Fanny Packs, According To Reviewers

Saturday's Best Deals: Oster Kitchen Appliances, Toshiba 55-inch Fire 4K TV, Kopari CBD Deodorant & Beauty Items, Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robot Vacuum, and More

Monday's Best Deals: Sony 55" 4K Smart TV, LEGO Super Mario Sets, Echo Show 5, Fenty Beauty Lipstick, Sweese Dishes, Baby Groot Succulent Planters, and More