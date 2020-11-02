Give Your Wrists Some Relief With $20 off This Standing Desk Converter

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk Converter | $130 | Newegg
Tired of hunching over your desk while you scroll through your backlog of emails? Your wrists and back are probably tired of it, too. A good standing desk can do wonders for improving your ergonomics, but they can get pretty costly. If you’re on a budget, or just don’t have the space for a big ol’ desk, standing desk converters offer the same benefits as a standing desk, without the price tag. Right now, FlexiSpot’s adjustable height standing desk converter is down from $150 to $130 on Newegg, which is a lot cheaper than any good standing desk you could grab.
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission