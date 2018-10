Photo: Amazon

This 4V Black & Decker electric screwdriver is very much a screwdriver, not a drill, but it’s tiny and rechargeable, and certainly has its uses. It even has a magnet on top to hold extra screws. It’s priced at $25 on Amazon right now by itself, but today only, you can get it for $22, bundled with a $7 bit set thrown in for free.