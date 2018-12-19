Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this new wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $17 today with promo code AKMOUSE3. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level. No wonder a version of it was one of our readers’ favorite work mice last week.

