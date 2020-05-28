Give Your Workouts an Upgrade With $50 off the Garmin Forerunner 45S GPS

Garmin Forerunner 45S Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Since cooping up in quarantine, I’ve really missed my gym—even the guy who talked on the phone throughout his whole workout. Still, gyms aren’t a safe place to be right now, so we’ve gotta get creative with our workout routines. If your workouts involve some sort of cardio—running, swimming, hiking, cycling— a smart watch can help you monitor your heart rate and distance traveled during your sessions, and they’ll show up in an app once you’re finished. What you do with that info is up to you, but it’s nice to see your progress over time, and figure out what’s working and what isn’t. For those just getting started in the world of fitness tracking, Garmin’s Forerunner 45S is a slick and powerful tracker that comes with enough features to get you through most workouts, and r ight now it’s down to $150 at REI,

