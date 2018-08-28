Extra 25% off sale styles | Free People
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Free People has grown up out of their exclusively hippy-dippy, oversized style, and with an extra 25% off sale styles at checkout, you can take advantage. Add new denim to your closet or pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing all month for almost a third of what you’d normally pay. Today’s the last day for the extra discount at checkout, so there’s no time to waste.