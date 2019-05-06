Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you somehow still own any TVs that don’t have smart apps or a streaming dongle plugged into them, you won’t find a better deal than the 4K and HDR-compatible Roku Premiere for just $29, down from the usual $40 (which itself is a bargain).

Walmart has it for $29, and Amazon has it for $30 with Prime shipping, but the Walmart one includes three months of free CBS All Access, which is worth as much as you’re paying for the dongle.