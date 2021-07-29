Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse for Mac | $69 | Amazon



If you’re the type of person who uses their MacBook a lot with the trackpad, I’ve gotta tell your hands I’m sorry. That’s me. I’m that person. And after spending hours on the computer each day working and scrolling and clicking, I’m paying for it when work is over. Do yourself (and your trackpad) a favor and pick up the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact Mouse for Mac, which is now $69 at Amazon, $11 off its normal price of $80. It’s rocking a 70-hour battery life on a single charge (with USB-C charging to boot), as well as Bluetooth connectivity. You can use it on any surface, which is great if you also like to sit and work hunched over on your couch, in which case I’m also sorry to your back. Just grab a new mouse and allow yourself some ergonomically-sound equipment. You have my permission.