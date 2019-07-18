Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine with Heat | $89 | Amazon | Clip the 30% off coupon

Do your feet always ache and throb at the end of a long work day? Treat yourself to peak comfort with a Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine. The infrared heat feature can improve blood function, relieve muscle tension, and help with neuropathy, chronic nerve pain, and plantar fasciitis. You can adjust the intensity of the heat and massage, depending on if you want a relaxing massage or a deep tissue one. This foot massager is only $89 on Amazon when you clip the 30% off coupon. Don’t worry about stinky feet, you can remove the foot pockets and toss them in your washing machine.