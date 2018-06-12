Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the Nintendo Switch’s battery life doesn’t cut it for you, and you don’t want to deal with the hassle of an external battery pack, today’s a great day to save on a Nyko battery-extending accessory.



The Nyko Power Pak and the Nyko Power Shell Case are marked down to on Amazon today, the former to within $1 of its best price ever, and the latter to a new all-time low. Both products include 5,000mAh battery packs (larger, even, than the Switch’s built-in battery). The Power Pak attaches directly to your Switch (though you’ll have to take it off to fit in the Switch Dock), while the Power Shell Case is a carrying case and kickstand combo with a battery and charging cable built in. Personally, I think the Power Shell Case offers more flexibility and is the way to go, but either one will get the job done.