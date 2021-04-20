Give Your Switch Some Personal Flair With This Sale on PowerA Controllers

It's all consuming.
Giovanni Colantonio
You have a lot of controller options when it comes to the Nintendo Switch. There are a whole bunch of joy-con colors to choose from, the Pro Controller, and plenty of third-party variants. PowerA is especially a notable player in the scene nowadays. They create Switch controllers that have some really charming designs based on different games. If you’ve been curious about checking one of their controllers out, Amazon is currently running a little sale that includes a handful. You can grab some controllers featuring everything from Pokemon to Super Meat Boy. These start as low as $17, so pick your favorite and add a little flair to your Switch play time.

