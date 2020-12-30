Give Your Switch a Proper D-Pad and Pikachu's Face for $20

Hori Nintendo Switch P-Pad Controller Image : Amazon

Hori Nintendo Switch P-Pad Controller | $20 | Amazon

I was confused when I first saw this product. I initially thought it was just a fancy Pikachu Joy-Con skin. Then I remembered something: t he Switch doesn’t have a proper D -pad. I’m so used to the layout that I somehow forgot that the left joy-con uses a regular four-button layout in place of a traditional connected cross. If you’re one of those D-pad faithfuls who has not forgotten this fact, you might want to check out Hori’s Switch D-Pad controller. The black and gold controller replaces your normal left-joy con with a version that has a proper D-pad. The only catch is that it’ll only work in handheld mode, so this is strictly for portable players. Like I mentioned up top, the controller also has a Pikachu design that’s just darn cute, frankly.