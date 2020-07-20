Give Your Sweet Tooth a Passport With Thirty Pieces of Candy From Japan for $9

Assorted Japanese Snacks (30 Pieces) | $9 | Amazon Gold Box



I’ve gone through phases where I love those box subscription companies that specialize in snacks from around the world. They’re a really fun way to step outside of your candy comfort zone and try new things. I’m a massive fan of Japanese food and snacks and am lucky enough to a few spots in my neighborhood to grab some. But if you aren’t that lucky here is a great option, the Samurai Dagashi Set for $9 with the clip coupon that will activate at checkout .

There are two size options. I’m sharing the thirty piece set because it is only a dollar more than the “small” twenty-five piece bag. Dagashi is just a single packaged candy/snacks, which makes this great for sharing. Customers have noted that these bags have a great variety from some of the most popular brands. Most of the packaging however is in Japanese but lots of pictures help you figure out what each might be. If you’re feeling adventurous pick up this Gold Box deal today.

