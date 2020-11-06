Give Your Snack Time a Boost With This $29 KIND Bar Bundle

KIND Bar Mega-Pack (60, 72, or 80 bars) | $29 | MorningSave



Granola bars or breakfast bars are fast and convenient ways to start your engines in the morning or give you that afternoon pick-me-up. KIND is definitely one of the best brands in that definitely in quality and certainly in packaging. Their boxes always stand out and there’s a flavor for everyone. Today grab 60, 72, or 80 bars in this mega-pack deal.

For just $29 pick which packs suit your taste buds and get up to 8 boxes of tasty treats. The options are a 60-pack of Maple Glazed Pecan and Sea Salt Bars if a little sweet and a little salty is your vibe. I really like these ones personally. So you’ll receive 6 boxes to satisfy your sweet and savory cravings. There’s a 72-pack of pressed Mango Apple Chia Bar if you’re looking to get your daily fruit intake in a very convenient way. The 72-pack of Pressed Dark Chocolate Banana Bars for those with a sweet tooth. Actually, the 80-pack mini Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and an 80-pack mini of Chewy Dark Chocolate Oat bars do that too. No matter which you choose these bars are the perfect on-the-go booster. Throw one in your gym bag, hiking pack, or even just your purse. Each is individually wrapped so sharing is an option also.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.